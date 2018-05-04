Disabled children won’t have the option of attending two Easter Seals camps this summer.

The charity made the difficult decision last fall not to operate the camps near Shawnigan Lake and Squamish this summer due to a lack of funds.

President and CEO for the BC/Yukon region for Easter Seals, Charlene Krepiakevich is hoping, by this fall, the organization will have some good news to report…..

Krepiakevich says, in the meantime, many of their camp guests will be attending the camp at Winfield in the Okanagan this summer.