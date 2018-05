A fire broke out in an empty house at the end of Arnham Road in the North Cowichan last evening.

Crews from the South End fire hall responded to a call at about 6 p.m., and a ladder truck was needed to battle the flames on the roof of the structure.

A fire sparked at the same location at about 4 a.m this morning and crews have extinguished that blaze.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.