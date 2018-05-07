The City of Duncan-Municipality of North Cowichan amalgamation referendum comes to the Cowichan Valley on June 23 and an information campaign launches today.

The ‘You Decide’ campaign is aimed at providing residents of both communities with unbiased information about the amalgamation in the hope that residents will make an educated decision on referendum day.

Emily Marroquin of Munro Thompson Communications says the ‘You Decide’ campaign is a source of empowerment for Duncan and North Cowichan residents.

A 24/7 call-in line and both a Facebook and Twitter account go live on May 7.

Twitter and Facebook handle is @youdecideJune23