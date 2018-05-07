The Cowichan Valley is looking to follow in the footsteps of Antigonish, Nova Scotia and bring a multi-sport program to the region.

The multi-sport approach used in the Maritimes is all about giving young kids a chance to try ten sports for ten months and is meant to arm children with confidence, a skill-set, and motivation before they decide which sport to pursue.

John Elzinga, the General Manager of Community Services with the Cowichan Valley Regional District is spearheading an initiative to bring physical literacy to the Cowichan Valley.

He says kids are specializing too early.

Elzinga says more work needs to be done locally to give kids the chance to develop in their sport.

Five physical literacy meetings are coming to the Cowichan Valley in the next two months.

Below are the meeting details: