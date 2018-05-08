The province has announced a Playground Equipment Program.

The government will provide up to 5 million dollars per year to school districts to purchase new or replacement playground equipment.

It’s money that Parent Advisory Councils have struggled to raise in the past to ensure their children have a playground at school.

Premier John Horgan says it meant some more well-off neighbourhoods could afford new playgrounds sooner while others struggled to raise money…..

This year, 26 schools are receiving 90,000 dollars for a standard playground, and 25 schools are receiving 105,000 dollars for a universally accessible playground.

The Mill Bay Elementary School in the Cowichan Valley School District is one of those schools to get 105,000 dollars for an accessible playground.

Districts applied for the funding this past April, and playgrounds are being funded based on the greatest need.