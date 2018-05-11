Concerns over flooding and the takeaways of the 2017 wildfire season in BC, the worst on record, were at the forefront of a presentation in Victoria recently.

Former Liberal cabinet minister George Abbott and Chief Maureen Chapman presented 108 recommendations detailed in the report ‘Addressing the New Normal: 21st Century Disaster Management in British Columbia.

Of those 108 recommendations, 19 have been implemented and Abbott says the provincial government needs to assess whether the dyke system in BC is good enough for a major flood on the one or two hundred year flood scale.