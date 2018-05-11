Teens enrolled in secondary schools in B.C. are invited to take their learning, leadership and love of the environment to a whole new level this July.

They are invited to a new outdoor education program and adventure camp on Hornby Island for girls only.

The five day, four night camp running from July 15th to 19th is focused on developing students’ understanding of ocean literacy and ecology.

Participating BC school districts include Qualicum Beach, Nanaimo-Ladysmith, Cowichan Valley and the Gulf Islands.