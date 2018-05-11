Major changes to the way oil is transported in BC waters are one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, which would stop oil tankers carrying over 12,500 tonnes of crude from stopping, loading or unloading at ports in northern B.C., has passed its third reading in the House of Commons.

Nanaimo Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson says the Bill raised a lot of issues and she’s warning against a false sense of security….

Malcolmson says it’s pretty easy to stop tanker traffic where there really isn’t any.

She says the bill does nothing for the south coast.