May is the month that people start venturing to BC Parks to enjoy a little rest and relaxation.

In the last few years, making a reservation has been challenging because of people who buy all the campsites and sell them online, leaving campers scrambling.

Premier John Horgan says the provincial government is trying to fix the reservation system so British Columbians can enjoy all BC and Vancouver Island has to offer.

Horgan considers himself a camper and wants to ensure that other British Columbians and visitors to the province has the same opportunities to enjoy this spectacular part of Canada.

Staff with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture advise the public to check out campground openings on the individual websites.