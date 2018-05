A grade eight student from Quamichan Secondary finished second in a French public speaking contest at Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus.

Simon Minkow finished second out of ten thousand students at the 35th anniversary of the Canadian Parents for French BC and Yukon.

Other provincial finalists included:

Maeve Carlin: Grade 9 Immersion (Quamichan Secondary)

Sam Titone: Grade 7 Francophone (Ecole Mount Prevost)

Spencer Young: Grade 7 Early Immersion (Ecole Mount Prevost)

Madeleine Bailey: Grade 6 Early Immersion (Ecole Mount Prevost)

Nirva Megavand: Grade 6 Francophone (Ecole Cobble Hill)