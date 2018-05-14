There’s a new organization in the valley and this one appears to be born out of a disconnect between the Municipality of North Cowichan and the people who live in the communities it encompasses.

Speaking for the Cowichan Communities Coalition, Bernie Jones says, the organization aims to ensure that citizens are involved early on in the planning process when a development is proposed……

Jones says the Coalition aims to ensure that bylaws and policies around growth and development allow for meaningful citizen input and are guided by the needs and values of local neighbourhoods early on in the process…..

Members of the Cowichan Communities Coalition include the Chemainus Residents Association, Cowichan Valley Naturalists, One Cowichan, Quamichan Lake Neighbourhood Association, Quamichan Watershed Stewardship Society, Sahtlam Neighbourhood Association, and the Somenos Marsh Society.

You can contact the Cowichan Communities Coalition at: cowichancommunitycoalition@gmail.com