Police, Cowichan Search and Rescue and other SAR organizations are looking for a missing 41 year old man.

His car was found running with his personal items inside near Cowichan Lake Road and Menzies Road.

The disappearance of Benjamin Kilmer is being treated as suspicious.

The RCMP helicopter and police dog services are also assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about Kilmer’s whereabouts is asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.