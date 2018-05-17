There are around 200 Shriners in town this weekend.

They are here for their annual Spring Ceremonial and one of the well known events attached to that is a parade.

Potentate of the B.C. Yukon Chapter of the Shriners is the Cowichan Valley’s Harold Wallace who says the parade is always popular……

Following the parade Saturday, that starts at 10 and runs from 4th Street down Jubilee Street, is a kids fun fair at the Island Savings Centre from 11:30 to 3.

This morning (Fri) at 9, the Shriners will be at the Island Savings Centre and the public is welcome to attend the opening ceremonies of the gathering that includes a nod to those members who have passed and an initiation ceremony for new members.

Wallace who says the organization is well known for the establishment of hospitals for children……

The Shriners operate 22 hospitals in North America for kids who need medical treatment ranging from burns to cleft palate.