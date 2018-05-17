The province’s Minister of Education has promised changes when it comes to how school staff deal with special needs children.

A report, done by Inclusion B.C., says special needs children are being put in seclusion for hours at a time, pinned to the floor, or put in Rubber Maid totes.

Faith Bodnar says not only is that traumatizing for the child, but the children who see that practice are hurt by it too…..

Bodnar says the report contains three recommendations for change including a provincial prohibition on the use of restraint and seclusion, except in very limited and specific situations, school incident reporting requirements and training in conflict de-escalation for teachers, support staff, administrators and district staff.