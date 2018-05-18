ICBC says over the Victoria Day long weekend, 52 people were injured in 290 crashes throughout Vancouver Island in 2016.

Spokesperson Colleen Woodger says if you are heading out, be realistic about your timing and don’t try to make up time if you are late.

On the road, stay off the phone, don’t speed up if someone is trying to pass and watch out for motorcycles…..

Woodger says police will be out too, conducting a province-wide enforcement blitz to target high-risk driving behaviours to keep B.C. roads safe as part of a month-long campaign.