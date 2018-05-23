The Office of the Seniors Advocate is suggesting the province invest money in the Home Support program to help frail and vulnerable seniors get to and from medical appointments.

But Vicki Holman, the executive director of the Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation says that’s not what is needed in our region.

Holman says her organization already provides that service but what is needed here is more supports for seniors to get to social events…..

Holman says helping seniors get to social events reduces isolation.

She says volunteers also get a lot out of the program because many of them are seniors themselves.