The province has announced it will create 200 new nurse practitioner positions to support the 780,000 people in the province who don’t have a family doctor, or a stable health care provider.

Nurse practitioners, who are advanced registered nurses, can help family doctors with the monitoring and care of patients, but they can also run their own practices, manage illnesses, order diagnostic tests and other procedures, and they can prescribe treatment and medications.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix says B.C. has fallen behind when it comes to having nurse practitioners in the field…..

The positions are being supported by 115 million sollars over three years, to secure Nurse Practitioners are employed in primary care settings and that means the number of seats in our education system will increase by about 66 per cent.

There are 426 practicing nurse practitioners throughout the province.

In our region we have N-P’s in Lake Cowichan, Ladysmith and the Cowichan Tribes community.