BC Transit is implementing real-time bus location technology in select communities across the province.

The first place to get it is in the Regional District of Nanaimo where it’s been unveiled.

Interim President and CEO for BC Transit, Erinn Pinkerton explains how it works…..

Pinkerton says passengers will also be able to see and hear upcoming stop information as they approach the next stop.

Select major bus terminals, like the one at Woodgrove, will have wayside passenger information displays that will also visually display anticipated arrival times for those who don’t use a cell phone.

You will still have to use the data on your cell phone to get the information from BC Transit dot com as the buses are not WiFi enabled.

At the present time, the technology is not available on buses in the Cowichan Valley, but Pinkerton says the plan is to eventually expand it province-wide.