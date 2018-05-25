Boomer, a pure bred German Shepard Police Services Dog, has officially retired from active service.

Boomer and Constable Clay Wurzinger had numerous successes working together.

Constable Gary O’Brien with the Nanaimo RCMP says the pair were ready to go to work, regardless of the time of day, weather, or situation…..

O’Brien says Boomer will become the Wurzinger family pet in his retirement.

Wurzinger is now training with Jerry, his new partner in crime.