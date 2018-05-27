Communities across the province will participate in the annual MS walk to fundraise and help change the lives of Canadians living with the Multiple Sclerosis.

In B.C., over 3,000 participants are expected to attend MS walks.

In Duncan, the walk starts at the Cowichan Sportsplex (registration at 9:30, walk starts at 11). Canada has the highest rate of MS in the world.

The money raised is invested in world-leading MS research and to help fund stem cell research, discover what causes MS, and advocate for accessible and low-cost treatments