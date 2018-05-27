A national exhibit from the News Photographers Association of Canada is in Duncan until June 5.

Down says these photographers are masters at telling a story with an image, adding that there are 42 prints from the News Photographers Association of Canada on display.

The exhibit is set up in the Arbutus Gallery at the Island Savings Centre and is open from 11 am to 5 pm Monday to Saturday and admission is by donation.