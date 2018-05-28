The Cowichan Valley Regional District has wrapped up four open houses aimed at how to raise money for affordable housing in our community.

The District is proposing to raise $765,000 dollars per year from ratepayers via a $4.58 levy on every 100,000 dollars of property value and the money would be used to leverage and attract funding for affordable housing projects.

CVRD Board Chair Jon Lefebure says there has been a lot of feedback on the issue.

Lefebure says staff is going to compile a report and bring it before council June 13 for further consideration.

He says council has a few options moving forward; hold a referendum, use the alternate approval process or do nothing.