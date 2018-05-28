The four open houses with regards to collecting additional taxes to help fund affordable housing projects have wrapped up.

The District is proposing to raise 765,000 dollars per year from ratepayers via a 4 dollar 58 cent levy on every 100,000 dollars of property value and the money would be used to leverage and attract funding for affordable housing projects.

Chair of the Cowichan Valley Regional District, Jon Lefebure says they’ve had plenty of feedback on the issue…..

Lefebure says staff will now gather all the information that’s been submitted…