There are six cyclists injured every day in the summer in B.C., and on Vancouver Island there are, on average, 320 cyclists injured annually and three are killed every year.

ICBC’s Colleen Woodger says cyclists should take designated bike routes whenever possible, they are safer and will result in less conflicts with vehicle traffic……

Woodger says motorists should watch for cyclists at intersections, and make sure to shoulder check, especially when turning right because the cyclists, going through the intersection have the right of way.