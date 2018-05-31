Public input is going to shape the development of the McAdam Park master plan in Duncan.

The park has been in the spotlight, as the Cowichan Coalition to Address Homelessness and Affordable Housing was eyeing the old Charles Hoey School near the park to be used as a shelter.

That idea was met with opposition and this plan is going to use public input to direct city staff in developing the plan.

Kent says the process of developing this plan has just begun and while the public will get to voice concerns, he hasn’t seen any comments yet.

You can provide input at the Duncan Farmers Market on Saturday from 10-2 pm outside City Hall.