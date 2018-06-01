A motor vehicle incident resulted in a car hanging over the Shawnigan Creek Bridge early this afternoon.

That vehicle was leaking oil, radiator and transmission fluids into the water and several local organizations quickly responded to the spill.

The Malahat Volunteer Fire Department, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change all played a role in the response and notified the Cowichan Valley Regional District of the spill.

The vehicle has been removed from the bridge and Malahat fire personnel used absorbent booms to try and remove the liquid from the water.

This incident is under investigation.