The case of dog abuse that shocked the community was in court today (Tues).

The couple charged with animal cruelty in the “Teddy” case did not appear but there were about a dozen of protestors on hand.

They were calling for stiff sentences for the couple and protesting animal abuse and the lack of legislation to protect animals.

The case will be back in court June 19th, at which time the court will fix a trial date.

Two Cowichan Valley individuals are facing charges of animal cruelty after SPCA officials seized an emaciated dog in distress back in mid-February.

The dog, dubbed “Teddy”, died as a result of his injuries.