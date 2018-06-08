The 2017 B.C. wildfire season will live on in infamy forever.

One point two million hectares burned, the province spent $568 million dollars, and more than 65 thousand people were evacuated from their homes.

The human-caused Elephant Hill fire near Ashcroft burned an area of more than two thousand kilometres, remaining active for just shy of two months.

Donna MacPherson is a Fire Information Officer in the coastal region and she says compliance was a major reason for a slow fire season on the coast.

While the Plateau complex burned an area of more than 545 thousand hectares in the Chilcotin plateau, the biggest blaze in the Coastal Centre was the 202-hectare wildfire approximately 30 kilometres north of Harrison Hot Springs.

There were 137 human-caused fires in the coastal centre last season and only nine that were caused by lightning.

MacPherson says people need to aware of their surroundings and continue with their vigilance.

MacPherson says if you have to smoke in a wooded area, bring water with you so you can properly extinguish cigarettes and joints.