It was a flat day on Bay Street.

Canada’s main stock market spent most of the session in the red, but climbed late and managed to end slightly higher. Losses in the heavyweight energy sector, combined with investor concerns over a trade war are to blame.

U.S. President Donald Trump continues to stoke those concerns as he blasts Canadian economic policies on Twitter and alludes to pulling out of NAFTA. The TSX closed at 16,202, up nine points.

On Wall Street investors didn’t seem as concerned about a trade war, and the Dow Jones ended the day 75 points higher at 25,316. And in afterhours trading oil is down 31 cents to $65.64 cents U.S. per barrel, gold is even at $1,303 an ounce, and the loonie is up a third of a cent to 77.35 cents U.S.