A new early childhood education diploma program at the VIU Cowichan Campus is up and running.

Nancy Hamilton, an administrative coordinator with VIU says the program came from community meetings, specifically with First Nations partners.

She says there’s always a need for more staff at First Nations childcare centres and other VIU students were having difficulty finding childcare spots because of that.

Hamilton says with government initiatives around early childhood educator programs, VIU was able to put together an enhanced program to help students get the necessary pre-requisites for a smooth transition….

Another unique component of the course, Hamilton says, is the last two months are spent helping students make the transition to employment.