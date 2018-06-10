The Pacific Ocean has been a dumping ground for plastics for a long time.

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns is campaigning to keep plastics out of the ocean and our local MP is throwing his support behind this initiative.

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor says if we continue to clutter up our oceans with garbage, by 2050 garbage will outweigh fish and marine life.

MacGregor says it’s important that the Trudeau government supports motion M-151.

Part of the motion aims to reduce consumer and industrial use of single-use plastics and develop a plan to clean-up derelict fishing gear.

MacGregor has started a petition on his website.