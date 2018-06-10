Seniors First B.C. says about 8 per cent of seniors in the province experience some form of abuse.

However, the organization says that number is likely higher as older adults are often reluctant to report abuse.

In advance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day next Friday the province has contributed $1.4 million dollars to support elder abuse awareness and prevention programs.

The money will go to programs like It’s Not Right! and Gatekeeper.

Those are educational programs that teach people how to recognize signs of abuse and neglect and how they can help.