With pressures mounting on wild salmon stocks, the province is bringing together experts from around B.C. to develop a strategy for restoring and sustaining B.C.’s salmon populations.

The Wild Salmon Advisory Council will provide key insights and guidance on protecting wild salmon and maximizing the value of the resource.

Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan, is a co-chair of the Council….

The other co-chair is Chief Marilyn Slett of the Heiltsuk First Nation.

The Wild Salmon Advisory Council will consist of 14 members including representatives of the commercial fishing industry including First Nations fishermen, fisheries biologists, salmon specialists, sport fishers, and outfitters.

The findings of the Council will support a public consultation process on the health, habitat, and management of wild salmon.