Amalgamation open houses this week are a chance to learn more prior to the referendum, June 23rd.

The long-anticipated amalgamation referendum goes this Saturday.

The consulting company, tasked with educating the public on the issues held a series of open houses in the community two weeks ago.

We will tackle those issues this week as we move toward the referendum on Saturday.

Spokesperson, Emily Marroquin says there were three topics of particular interest during the open houses, fire and police services and taxation….

The technical report says there could still be five volunteer fire chiefs and five fire halls, each with continued unique service areas.

The report goes on to say, however, amalgamation could potentially trigger a need for a full-time fire chief, deputy fire chief, training officer, and/or administrative support staff.

It also notes amalgamation could result in increased pressure for additional

career firefighting staff.