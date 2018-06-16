The Cowichan 2018 B.C. Summer Games are a little more than a month away and private partners are a huge reason the region won a bid to host.

Twenty-seven venues and 18 sports will be on display from July 19-22 and Cowichan 2018 Vice President Mona Kaiser says local support from community partners has been tremendous.

Most communities that host these games are larger centres and Kaiser says Cowichan Valley residents have been very generous with their time.

Seven private facilities will help house the games including the Cowichan Sportsplex, the Cowichan Exhibition Grounds, Maple Bay Yacht Club and Brentwood College School.