The Town of Ladysmith has been honoured for planning excellence.

The Waterfront Area Plan was a joint effort between the Town of Ladysmith and the Chemainus First Nation, who worked together for 15 months.

Through the planning process, the two parties partnered in community consultations, held a number of open houses, revised the plan, sent emails and distributed surveys.

The Ladysmith harbour area has some environmental challenges and Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone says the plan reflects the town’s partnership with local First Nation.

Stone says this 15-month partnership was meant to invigorate the community.

This was the highest award possible in the category.