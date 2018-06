One man is dead following a collision early Sunday morning on the TransCanada near Valleyview.

A collision, between a car and motorcycle, has left one man dead.

It happened between 2 and 3 in the morning yesterday (Sun) on the TransCanada between Cobble Hill Road and Fisher Road.

Witnesses say a motorcycle ended up inside a car.

The B.C. Coroners Service says the victim, who had been operating the motorcycle, who is from Quebec, died at the scene.

There’s no word on the condition of the people in the car.

The incident is under investigation.