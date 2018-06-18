The occupations with the highest number of heat stress-related claims last year included landscape and horticulture workers, welders and metal fabricators, longshore, logging and forestry workers, and construction workers.

When you have heat stroke you may quit sweating, your breathing rate may increase, you can suffer from confusion, seizures and even cardiac arrest.

WorkSafe BC says employers are required to know if their workers are at risk, need to perform a heat-stress assessment and have a mitigation plan in place.

Those most at risk include landscape and horticulture workers, welders and metal fabricators, longshore, logging and forestry workers, and construction workers.

WorkSafe BC says to prevent of heat stress, employers should monitor heat conditions and don’t let workers work alone, determine appropriate work-rest cycles and when a worker feels ill it may be too late.

Workers can protect themselves by drinking plenty of water, taking rest breaks in a cool, ventilated area and paying attention to their own and co-workers symptoms.