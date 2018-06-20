Tuesday was a rough day for global markets, and it might not get any better today.

With the trade disputes between the United States and China, and the United States and Canada escalating, the TSX closed down 67 points yesterday while the Dow was down close to 300. China and the U.S. continue to exchange tariff threats, while President Trump continues to rail against NAFTA.

The heavyweight energy sector also dragged, helping to pull things on Bay Street down yesterday. Ahead of the bell oil is up 51 cents to $65.41 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $3.90 to $1274.70 an ounce, and the loonie is down a bit, but close to even, at 75.22 cents U.S.