The Cowichan Capitals busy offseason continues, as they have completed a two-player deal with the Kanata Lasers of the Central Canada Junior Hockey League.

17-year-old forward Ben McIntyre is coming to Cowichan and 19-year-old David Laroche is heading to Kanata.

McIntyre was a draft pick of the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s and collected four goals and 10 points last season with the Lasers.