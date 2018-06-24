We all know phones can be a leading cause of distracted driving in a car, but so can pets, especially when they are loose in the vehicle.

According to a recent survey of ICBC’s customers, 40 per cent of pet owners plan to bring their pet on a road trip this summer but only half of them have some sort of vehicle restraint or safety device for their pet.

Joanna Linsangan says a loose animal in the vehicle can be thrown forward on an impact….

Linsangan says there have been incidents too, where pets are riding on the driver’s lap and that’s never a good idea.

For one thing, your pet will be between you and the airbag if there’s an accident.

She says pet harnesses, safety belts and hard-shell crates that are secured with bungee cords are good options if your pet is traveling with you.