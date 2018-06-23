Residents of North Cowichan and Duncan are, hopefully, heading out to vote today (Sat).
It is the general voting day for the amalgamation question.
North Cowichan Mayor, Jon Lefebure says the votes will be tallied separately, there will be either a “yes” or “no” result in North Cowichan and a “yes or no” in Duncan and if either is a “no” the deal is off…..
Both North Cowichan and Duncan will post preliminary results separately on their web pages and will distribute a joint news release late Saturday evening.
The final confirmed results will be posted in the late afternoon on Monday.
Duncan:
Vote at the Duncan Fire Hall – 468 Duncan Street, from 8 am to 8 pm
North Cowichan:
Chemainus Seniors Drop-In Centre – 9824 Willow Street
Quamichan Campus of Cowichan Secondary – 2515 Beverly Street
Crofton Elementary School – 8017 York Avenue
Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary – 6177 Somenos Road
Maple Bay Elementary School – 1500 Donnay Drive
North Cowichan Municipal Hall – 7030 Trans Canada Highway
Quamichan Campus of Cowichan Secondary – 2515 Beverly Street
Crofton Elementary School – 8017 York Avenue
Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary – 6177 Somenos Road
Maple Bay Elementary School – 1500 Donnay Drive
North Cowichan Municipal Hall – 7030 Trans Canada Highway
All voting places are open from 8 am to 8 pm