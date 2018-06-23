Residents of North Cowichan and Duncan are, hopefully, heading out to vote today (Sat).

It is the general voting day for the amalgamation question.

North Cowichan Mayor, Jon Lefebure says the votes will be tallied separately, there will be either a “yes” or “no” result in North Cowichan and a “yes or no” in Duncan and if either is a “no” the deal is off…..

Both North Cowichan and Duncan will post preliminary results separately on their web pages and will distribute a joint news release late Saturday evening.

The final confirmed results will be posted in the late afternoon on Monday.