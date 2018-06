The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games kick off in less than one month. 2,373 athletes from every corner of the province will represent their zone at the Games. They will compete in 18 different sports. The average age of the athlete is 14. They are supported by 453 coaches and 246 officials who have earned their certification in order to provide the best knowledge and expertise to the athletes and the competition. The games run from July 19-22.