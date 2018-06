A popular piece of Nanaimo’s Temporary Public Art program has disappeared from its perch.

Chris Barfoot, Culture and Heritage Coordinator with the City of Nanaimo says the ‘Rock Dragon’ was illegally removed from Maffeo Sutton Park sometime overnight Friday…..

Barfoot says the “Rock Dragon”, created by Powell River artist Heather Wall and its disappearance is also a setback for the City’s Temporary Public Art program in which artists from across Canada apply to have their artwork displayed.