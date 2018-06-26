The Municipality of North Cowichan has released it’s annual report and in it, the Mayor says he’s proud of the work that’s been done with regards to affordable housing.

Jon Lefebure says the Municipality changed some zoning during the year to allow 2,300 homes to have secondary suites to help ease the housing crunch.

Lefebure says they’ve also moved ahead with an affordable housing project on two pieces of land, in downtown Chemainus on the old fire hall site and on Somenos Road behind the curling club, in a partnership with the Community Land Trust of B.C…..

Lefebure says a new RCMP detachment here will be the biggest infrastructure investment in the history of the Municipality.

He says it could mean a tax increase for residents of one or two per cent….

As for tax rates over the years, Lefebure says holding the increases to 2 and a half or 3 per cent, with steady increases in wages and inflation, hasn’t been easy.