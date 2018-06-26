There are 7,271 B.C. residents living with HIV today.
The province says, without the work of the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS, that number could be much higher.
Since January 1st, the province has been providing no-cost coverage of pre-exposure and post-exposure drugs and over 2,000 people having been prescribed the potentially life-saving medications.
Dr. Julio Montaner, director of the Centre says an approach pioneered in B.C., starting in 1996, in which HIV patients were treated with a cocktail of three drugs, has had remarkable results, cutting the transmission rates of the disease…..
There are 165 people taking advantage of the program on Vancouver Island.
The Centre says the median age of those accessing the pre-exposure cocktail is 34.