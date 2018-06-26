There are 7,271 B.C. residents living with HIV today.

The province says, without the work of the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS, that number could be much higher.

Since January 1st, the province has been providing no-cost coverage of pre-exposure and post-exposure drugs and over 2,000 people having been prescribed the potentially life-saving medications.

Dr. Julio Montaner, director of the Centre says an approach pioneered in B.C., starting in 1996, in which HIV patients were treated with a cocktail of three drugs, has had remarkable results, cutting the transmission rates of the disease…..