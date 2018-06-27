The five-hour direct flight from Nanaimo to Toronto is proving popular.

Mike Hooper, president, and CEO of the Nanaimo Airport says the Air Canada flight operates 4 days a week…..

The service started last week and will run to October unless the demand is there to extend it.

Hooper says they expect passenger volumes to be up again this year and, he says, the overflow parking, which is always in use, at the airport is partly the result of the charters that continue to take workers to their Northern BC or Alberta jobs.