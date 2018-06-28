The Cowichan Capitals rebuild continues, as the team has inked a forward and a goaltender.

18-year-old forward, Vincent Guy has joined the club after playing 35 games with the St. Lawrence Lions of the RSEQ League, where he collected 25 points.

Also, goaltender Jack Grant has committed to Cowichan and the 19-year-old was a draft pick of the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

In 56 career games in the Maritime Junior League, Jack had a goals-against-average of 3.93 and a .900 save percentage, splitting his time between the St. Stephens Aces and Woodstock Slammers.

Guy and Grant hail from Limoilou, Quebec and Fredericton, New Brunswick respectively.