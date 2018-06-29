It’s the difference between more than five years and a couple months.

As it stands, any project Cowichan Tribes deems necessary has to go through Indian Affairs and the decision-making process usually takes more than five years.

Chief William Seymour says if the land code vote passes, the lag time between project proposals and when the shovels hit the dirt would be a fraction of the time.

The reason the decision-making process is so slow right now is that every decision has to be approved by Indian Affairs and Seymour says a common misconception is that if a land code vote passes, people will lose their land.

It’s expected that the Trudeau government will make a decision on whether or not there will be a land code vote in October and November, and the voting period would be in 2019, although no timeline is known at this point.