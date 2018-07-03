Later this year, we’ll find out what the political landscape looks like in Canada.

Canadians have the chance to decide if we keep the existing first-past-the-post system or opt instead for a proportional representation system.

Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau says along with an update on what’s been going on in Victoria, there will be a discussion on proportional representation.

Furstenau explains the difference between the two systems.

Much like the amalgamation referendum, changing the system requires more than 50 per cent of voters saying ‘yes’ to proportional representation.

Furstenau is hosting three electoral reform town halls, starting tonight at the Duncan United Church from 7 until 9 p.m.

The other two meetings go on July 10 and 17 at the Cowichan Lake Recreation Centre and the Shawnigan Lake Community Centre respectively.